Making Masks and Raising Money For Food Pantries

Armed with a sewing machine, Carolyn Mendel, of the Village of Sanibel, has donated $5,000 dollars to the Wildwood Food Pantry.
Mendel has made more than 1,200 face masks and given them away for free. Mendel leaves the masks in the vestibule between her front door and the screen door. She left a small bucket for people to leave spare dollars if they wanted to help Mendel get more supplies. Little did Mendel realize she would raise thousands of dollars from her little bucket. When she realized she could also help the food pantries, it was a win-win situation.
“No one should worry about where they’ll get their next meal,” she said.
