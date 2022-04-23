Making gold from pickle ball chemistry

Like on many clear, sunny days, pickleballs popped and pinged throughout The Villages at various recreation centers.
On Friday, though, there was some extra fuel for the competition, as The Villages Senior Games hosted the mixed doubles pickleball tournaments for age groups between 50 and 89 at locations across the community.
The format for each tournament was double elimination, with the initial matchups determined randomly. Teams played a best-of-three series with games going to 11 and the winners winning by two. The losing team was bumped from the winner's bracket down to the consolation bracket after their first loss. If they won out in the consolation bracket, they played the team that emerged from the winners' bracket unscathed to play for the gold.
