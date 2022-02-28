Making art in two and three dimensions

Diane Andrus puts her creativity to work in two different dimensions. In the two-dimensional world, she applies watercolor paints to paper to make flat images, mostly of animals and landscapes. She adds another dimension when she takes a slab of clay to make unique creatures. “You get a high from (making art),” she said. “You’re pleased when you’re done with it. It’s been such a part of my life.” The Villages Art League picked Andrus as its artist of the month for February. Andrus, who was also given the honor several years ago, gave a presentation at the beginning of the month about her art to the group, explaining how various pieces came to life.
“It’s nice to share your work with other people,” said Andrus, of the Village of Chatham.
She sometimes paints her watercolors at her dining room table, while she heads to a recreation center to work on her sculptures. Seeing her pieces come out of the kiln is always a thrill.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.