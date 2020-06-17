Make summertime a fun and safe time

Fran Dombroski’s grandkids have been splashing in Villages pools since they were toddlers. Swim time’s a little different for the now 8- and 10-year-old during visits from Long Island, New York — no more floaties — but one thing hasn’t changed. “I always have my eyes on them,” Dombroski said. The Village of Liberty Park resident’s daughters grew up with a pool in the backyard, so Dombroski has long understood the need for water safety. Local health officials are encouraging parents and grandparents to protect children from the risks of spending time near bodies of water. Adults juggling work and child supervision at home because of the pandemic should be cautious this time of year, especially in households with young children, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County advises.
