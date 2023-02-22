Major donation will bring new stroke unit to The Villages

Jenna Krager, executive director and president of the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, left, presents a $1 million donation to, from left, Andre Nacaxe, Heather Long and Jim Kelly, during the Hearts for Our Hospital Gala. The donation is part of a $1.5 million commitment from the auxiliary foundation to bring a state-of-the-art mobile stroke unit to the community.

 Submitted photo

A $1.5 million commitment from the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation will help bring state-of-the-art stroke care to the community. 

The Villages will be home to one of the first mobile stroke units in the state. The specialized ambulances will be equipped to speed diagnosis and treatment of stroke to save lives and limit long-term effects. 

