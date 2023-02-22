Major donation will bring new stroke unit to The Villages

A $1.5 million commitment from the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation will help bring state-of-the-art stroke care to the community.
The Villages will be home to one of the first mobile stroke units in the state. The specialized ambulances will be equipped to speed diagnosis and treatment of stroke to save lives and limit long-term effects.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.