Maintaining the most important plane in the world

We’ve all heard the old adage, “It’s better to be lucky than good.” Turns out Al Coutinho is both.
It paid off in the dream assignment of a lifetime: maintaining the most pampered aircraft in the world, Air Force One.
Relaxed in the Village of Country Club Hills home he shares with his wife, Meg, Coutinho recalled his four years maintaining the presidential fleet of aircraft during his 36-year Air Force career.
“Every day, an average of 13 distinguished visitors come through Andrews,” he said. “You’re talking about presidents, vice presidents, world leaders like (Egyptian president Anwar) Sadat came through, and we took care of all their airplanes,” he said. “I had a window out to the flight line, and what I saw every day was going to be on the news at night. It was just a great job.”
