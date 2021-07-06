Maintaining a trend, Sumter reports reduced 2020 crime rate

Despite explosive population growth driven by migration to The Villages and surrounding areas, Sumter County’s crime rate dropped for a third consecutive year in 2020, according to a recent state report. The numbers indicate that the community continues to be one of the safest in Florida, said Chief Deputy Chris Haworth, of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released the state’s annual crime report last month. The agency touted that the statewide crime rate had declined for a record 50th consecutive year.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.