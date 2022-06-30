Magic fills the air for Camp Villages kids

“Abracadabra!” was heard many times when the Camp Villages Magic Show came to Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex, not only performing tricks for the campers but teaching them.
Four magicians demonstrated tricks for the audience that involved cards, coins, rubber bands and cups. Sharing their knowledge, they said, is important to plant the seeds for a new generation.
“We have to bring in new magicians,” said Jeff Kublin, of the Village of Hillsborough. “If they are interested, then they may become magicians.”
Before teaching the tricks last Friday, the magicians swore the kids to secrecy.
