​Machande belts out win in Pro Shootout

In a year that has made normalcy more than a little elusive, Dan Machande provided a familiar sight to The Villages Pro Shootout. Mallory Hill Country Club’s head PGA professional claimed the championship belt once again Friday — making a little history as the first three-time winner since the popular Survivor-style competition was introduced a dozen years ago. “If you would have told me when this started that I’d win three times, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Machande said after outlasting Cane Garden’s Tony Wilson on a testy closing hole at Lopez Legacy’s Erinn Glenn nine. Victory No. 3 also had special meaning for who wasn’t able to attend — longtime assistant Greg Hightman, who served as Machande’s caddie for wins in 2016 and ’17 but was forced to sit out as he undergoes cancer treatment. “I dedicate this to him,” Machande said, “and to him beating the disease. He was with me every step of the way, even though he wasn’t here.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.