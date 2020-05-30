Machado’s legacy still making impact

Joseph Machado was peacefully laid to rest almost one year ago at Lakeside Memory Gardens in Eustis. But his legacy — posthumously enriched by community support and his determined family — has continued to influence lives. Machado, a Class of 2019 graduate of The Villages High School and a former linebacker on the Buffalo football team, passed away in a single-car crash on May 31, 2019, in Lake County. The Joseph Anthony Machado Foundation was created in his honor just days later, springing a life-altering legacy in the form of student scholarships and various community service projects. “Joe was a bright light in our house,” said Dawn Machado, Joseph’s mother. “Now we’ve really been able to see how much he also was that bright light for so many other people, too. So this has been a way for us to keep his light shining, and always keep his name and memory alive.”
