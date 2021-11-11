M. Benz Club of The Villages donates big to Dollars For Scholars

Mike Roth walked around the room wringing his hands, waiting for the M. Benz Club of The Villages meeting to start.
Excited to present a check from the Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts to a local charity, he stopped to chat with everyone stepping through the door.
“It’s exciting, because we know we are helping the future generation,” the Village of Osceola Hills resident said.
On Tuesday, Roth and fellow clubmates presented Joyce Gilette and select board members from The Villages Dollars for Scholars with a check for $4,052.71. The money was earned during the M. Benz Club’s second All-German car show held Oct. 16, when Dollars for Scholars set up a booth to educate residents on its mission.
