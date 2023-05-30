Luncheon honors widows in senior living communities

A luncheon at the Waterfront Inn in Lake Sumter Landing honored widows for their strength in the face of loss.
The event last Thursday invited residents of senior living communities to have lunch as they listened to a guest speaker and learned about overcoming grief.
It gave them time to connect with other widows who are facing the same hardships.
“This is a very resilient group of women who have been through a horrendous loss,” said Mary Ellen Shea, guest speaker for the event. “We want to help them find a new purpose in life and show them that they’re not alone.”
The luncheon was organized by sponsors like Vitas Healthcare and the Widow Mentor, a service providing grief services to widows.
