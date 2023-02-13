Lt. Robert Siemer of the SCSO promoted to captain

Ask anyone at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and they’ll tell you Robert Siemer always has a smile on his face at work.
The sheriff’s office recently promoted Siemer from lieutenant to captain after 18 years of service at the agency.
“I feel fantastic,” said Siemer, who serves as The Villages district supervisor. “I am so fortunate to work here with the citizens in The Villages and the sheriff’s office. I’m happy to be with this administration.”
