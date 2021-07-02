LSSC receives grants to assist foster children

The Kids’ College is a local staple for children of Lake and Sumter counties to obtain professional education over the summer for 33 years, since it began in 1988. The Lake-Sumter State College-sponsored event will allow about 20 foster care children in the Guardian ad Litem program of the 5th Circuit Court to receive such an education this summer after local trusts donated about $5,000.
The W.T. Bland Jr. Charitable Trust and The Mount Dora Community Trust each contributed $2,500.
The award is seen as the mark of a growing friendship between Guardian ad Litem, the W.T. Bland Jr. Charitable Trust and the Mount Dora Community Trust and the LSSC Foundation, according to a news release.
