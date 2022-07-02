Low-stressing their way to making a quilt

Penny Byrnes looks to achieve one objective in her Enrichment Academy classes: to teach people how to make a quilt.
Her current class is a beginner plus traditional sampler, where the students make a 12-block sampler quilt. She also teaches an absolute beginner sampler, as well as a beginner plus on-point sampler, which starts in August.
“We have a lot of fun,” said Byrnes, of the Village of DeSoto. “We learn a lot. It’s very low-stress. We all help each other.”
The students take different types of fabric to make 9.5-inch-by-9.5-inch squares, creating patterns like Xs, crosses, and chevrons. They work on three blocks each week, and by the fifth week, they’ll start putting the blocks together, completing the class with a 60-inch-by-45-inch quilt.
“We make a sandwich,” Byrnes said. “We put the backing, batting and the top, then put all three layers together.”
