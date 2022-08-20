Loving a 1960s car throughout a young man’s lifetime

Most people around The Villages know Don Day simply as “Don,” but a very small group refers to him as “The Austin Healey Doctor.”
Day, of the Village of Poinciana, owns a 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Phase III that he has had since 1978, but he helps out his fellow Villagers who also own Austin Healey 3000s.
“My father was a machinist, so I picked it up from him and learned how to do car restorations,” he said. “In high school I was into muscle cars.”
Day got into the habit of buying cars to flip them, but he wanted to find a car to restore and keep for himself.
“I saw a newspaper ad with this car for sale, and it had a price listing as well as ‘or best offer by Sunday,’” Day said.
Day excitedly called up the owner and put in an offer on Friday, but was told he had to wait until Sunday in case someone could meet the asking price.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
