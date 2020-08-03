Lovewood Ladies bond over love of bocce golf

The Lovewood Ladies Bocce Golf Group has been kicking its social game up a notch.
Teresa Wise, of the Village of Chatham, said her group of women who play bocce golf is the perfect excuse for some social time.
“It’s basically a neighborhood group,” Wise said. “I was lucky when I moved into this area because this neighborhood does do a lot of things together.”
Wise said the reason for starting the group was to create a vehicle for a sense of community and belonging.
“All of us come from different places,” Wise said, “when you come here, you kind of have to start all over again. Bocce golf helps create interactions and conversations, especially for those moving into a new area.”
