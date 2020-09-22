Lovebugs make an unwelcomed return

Remember those flying little menaces with the adorable name? After May ends, they don’t go away completely. Lovebugs never left the environment, and now the annoying insects are back for their second mating season of the year, gradually reappearing in overwhelming numbers. Lovebugs, a relative of the March fly family, get their name from their appearance of two insects mating with each other. While they are mostly harmless to people, their blood is acidic, and the splatter associated with them can cause cosmetic damage to cars.
