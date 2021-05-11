Lovebug mating season returns as it does every May

Here’s a riddle for you: What has two heads, 12 legs and loves covering cars? If you lived here long enough, you probably guessed lovebugs. These harmless but annoying insects come out in large numbers every May for the first of its two breeding seasons, with the second occurring in September. Lovebugs, also known as march flies, get their name from their appearance of two insects mating with each other, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). Although they’re harmless to people, the bugs’ contact with vehicles can damage paint jobs, if not washed off, because of their acidic bodies.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.