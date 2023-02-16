Love Week continues in Fruitland Park

Love Week in Fruitland Park was created to turn little acts of kindness into something bigger.
Bless Fruitland Park has hosted Love Week for more than six years, and it is a series of events that bring some extra joy to Fruitland Park.
“Maybe it’s buying the person’s coffee behind you, or bringing out your neighbor’s trash,” said Sidney Brock, lead pastor at Heritage Community Church, which heads Bless Fruitland Park. “(Love Week) is a way to pour back into the community and focus intentionally on making a difference.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.