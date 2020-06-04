Love INC seeking volunteers and sponsors for annual shopping event

Love In the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida is trying to expand its Clothe-A-Kid program, and it needs the community’s help.
Clothe-A-Kid is part of a larger program and helps families shop for back-to-school clothes. The program is sponsored by Love In the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida, or Love INC, a nonprofit organization located at 15797 S. U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. The program is done in partnership with Kohl’s in The Villages and, participating families will shop there on July 28 and 30.
“We need volunteers to help assist families shopping for back-to-school clothes, but in addition to our volunteers, we also need help from the community to sponsor an individual child or family as costs have increased,” said Dana Parker, executive director of Love INC.
