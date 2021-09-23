Lopez Legacy saves its best for last and captures 1st Village Cup

The wait is at long last over. For both Lopez Legacy and captain Vince Sian.
With Sian spearheading an emphatic blitz of Wednesday’s white-tee singles matches, Team Lopez put its name on the Men’s Village Cup for the first time in the event’s 29-year history with a 35-21 triumph over defending champion Hacienda Hills.
“I can’t put into words how happy I am,” said Sian, who himself endured a 17-year wait — many of them representing Lopez — to be part of a Village Cup champion.
Lopez Legacy trailed 15-14 through completion of Wednesday’s blue-tee matches. From there, Sian, Rick Reneau, Glenn Dennison, Harry Folk and Joe Gugino all posted 3-0 wins for Lopez in the Cup’s scoring system that tallies one point each for the front nine, back nine and total.
