Looking for a canoe? Check out a library

Canoes to paddle on Sumter County lakes are available to anyone with a library card. More people have been checking out the county’s fleet of 17 canoes since the Board of County Commissioners changed the location of the canoes almost a year ago. The board moved canoe checkouts from the Administrative Services office to The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza and Panasoffkee Community Library, said Leslie Smith, county administrative services manager. “It’s a wonderful service. We enjoyed it,” said Joe Fiorentino, of the Village of Winifred. “We’ve checked it out several times.” The Pinellas Plaza library branch offers keys, paddles and life vests for 10 canoes: six chained to a rack next to the boat ramp at Lake Okahumpka and four 14-foot crafts at Lake Miona, Smith said. Three of the ones at Lake Okahumpka are 16 feet long for two people, and three are 18 feet long for up to three people.
