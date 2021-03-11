Looking back on the best VHS athletics season ever

Recency bias aside, that headline you just read above isn’t anything short of the truth.
The 2020-21 winter sports season at The Villages High School was the best in the history of Buffalo athletics, with the six teams — participating in four sports — achieving a collective level of success never seen before.
The VHS boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls weightlifting and wrestling teams combined to post a 79-26-3 record overall in head-to-head competition — good for a school-best .745 winning percentage — the highest of any single sports season in school history.
Every winter sports squad — save for wrestling — also captured its respective district championships, though VHS wrestling still advanced its entire lineup to the regional competition sans a team title.
