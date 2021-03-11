Looking back on the best VHS athletics season ever

VHS’ Nas Mann, Alvon Isaac, Corey Goldwire and Jacory Jackson, from left, raise the championship trophy after a win in the Class 4A-District 6 finals in Inverness. The title was one of many high points for the Buffalo during the winter season.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Recency bias aside, that headline you just read above isn’t anything short of the truth.

The 2020-21 winter sports season at The Villages High School was the best in the history of Buffalo athletics, with the six teams — participating in four sports — achieving a collective level of success never seen before.

The VHS boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls weightlifting and wrestling teams combined to post a 79-26-3 record overall in head-to-head competition — good for a school-best .745 winning percentage — the highest of any single sports season in school history.

Every winter sports squad — save for wrestling — also captured its respective district championships, though VHS wrestling still advanced its entire lineup to the regional competition sans a team title.

