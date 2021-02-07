Longtime volunteer helps feed many

Food Manager Peggy Seymour, of the Village of Pennecamp, moves a tray of food before packing Thanksgiving meals into to-go boxes for families in need on Thanksgiving at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Peggy Seymour loves helping to feed others.

As a personal chef and event planner, the Village of

Pennecamp resident works hard to make sure those in need are fed, especially on Mondays.

Seymour has been a longtime volunteer and is the cook for The Wildwood Soup Kitchen on Mondays. As a food manager, it is her job to make sure everyone who needs a meal receives one.

The Wildwood Soup Kitchen is a shared, church-based ministry located in the heart of Wildwood. Each time the kitchen is open, it serves over 100 meals.

