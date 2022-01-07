Longtime VAST coach retires after seven years leading group

A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life. That message adorned the plaque given to Bob Jennings upon his official retirement from leading the Villages Aquatic Swim Team in December.
Because Jennings changed a lot of lives.
After seven years leading VAST as a coach and another four as the group’s president, Jennings made the call to hang up his whistle Dec. 12 at the team’s Christmas party.
“The people — that’s what I always miss,” Jennings said of his retirement.
