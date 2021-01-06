Longtime residents part of church’s music ministry

When Corinne Whitehead and Dorothy Rutter arrived in The Villages, both expected to spend their days enjoying lives of leisure. But something attracted both to the Chapel of Christian Faith.
“Before I moved down here permanently some 25 years ago, I got to know a little bit about the Chapel and found it to be a place that’s close enough to visit and be a part of,” said Whitehead, of the Village Rio Ponderosa. “I get to worship with the people who are my neighbors, who I compete with in golf and bowling.”
“It’s been almost 30 years since I made The Villages home,” said Rutter, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. “I remember when there were all of 8,000 people residing here, but, regardless of how many people are here, I’ve always made the Chapel my church home.”
