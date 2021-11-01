Longtime Recreation employee retires after 25 years of service

Recreation supervisor Jean Carroll, left, gets a hug from family friend, Judy Lee, of Oxford, during Carroll’s retirement party at Bridgeport Recreation Center.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Jean Carroll remembers her first day working with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department 25 years ago.

“I was very excited but a little bit intimidated by the computers,” she said. “I was at Paradise Recreation Center, and there were only three centers at the time.”

On Friday, more than two decades later, she stepped away from the department and into retirement.

