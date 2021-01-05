Longtime racer enjoying life in the fast lane

Some people wouldn’t be thrilled about their partner talking to them while they are trying to concentrate on something serious, like driving a race car.
But Bob Lupini is grateful for the verbal presence of his life partner, Sally Lippman.
“I can hear her in the speaker in my race helmet,” he said. “She’s the voice in my ear; she’s the one that will calm me down.”
