Longtime hospital volunteers bring smiles, savings

Hundreds of people and thousands of hours add up to millions of dollars saved thanks to volunteers at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Volunteers have been an integral part of hospital operations since the facility opened 20 years ago as The Villages Regional Hospital.
“We currently have 715 volunteers,” said Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator with UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, which officially began in 2013. “That number has changed over the years due to circumstances like COVID, but we celebrate every volunteer who gives their time to the hospital.”
Auxiliary President Dick Campbell said that in 2018 the foundation had more than 900 volunteers, and he hopes to see it climb back to that number, as that year volunteers saved the hospital more than $4.2 million after providing 176,349 hours of service.
Volunteering dipped because of the pandemic, but those who gave their time still created more than $2 million in savings for the hospital in 2021.
One volunteer who tries to make at least one person smile every time he volunteers is Bob Strongin.
Strongin, of the Village of Springdale, has volunteered at the hospital for almost 19 years.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.