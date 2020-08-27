Longtime entertainer from villages releases his debut jazz album

When Clifton Davis heard one of his own songs playing on the radio, he took his wife by the hand and they danced in the kitchen.
Davis, of the Village El Cortez, is a longtime entertainer with a career in Broadway, TV and music. Earlier this month, he released his debut jazz album, “Never Can Say Goodbye,” named after a song he wrote of the same title that was made popular by The Jackson 5.
Davis worked with international jazz artist Beegie Adair and her trio on the album, which includes three songs Davis wrote, a song by Adair and several standards from the Great American Songbook.
Davis met Adair after seeing her perform in New York City, and the two hit it off.
