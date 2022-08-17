Longtime Community Watch employees protect residents

Don Berry says goodnight to everyone who passes through the Village Alhambra gate during his overnight shift.
He and resident David Parris have spent a combined 46 years serving as extra eyes and ears in The Villages as Community Watch gate attendants.
While their primary jobs are traffic control, their work and kindness extend beyond that.
"It's good working for The Villages,” said Parris, of the Village Santiago. "The people are nice and it's a pleasure for me going to work because the people are so friendly. A lot of them look forward to seeing me, so it's very rewarding.”
Berry recently celebrated 26 years and is Community Watch's longest serving employee.
