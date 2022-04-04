Longleaf pines benefit from state park nonprofit project

Little by little, Floridians are restoring habitat for a disappearing native tree species.
One of the most visible efforts is about to wrap up its second year of fundraising.
The Florida State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit group supporting Florida’s state parks, raises funds to plant longleaf pine seedlings through its Plant a Pine initiative. Right now the group is about halfway to its goal of raising enough donations to plant 100,000 seedlings of longleaf pines, native to the Southeast, by Earth Day.
Each $1 donation supports the planting of one seedling, said Julia Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation.
