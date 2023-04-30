Long day worth the wait as Lopez Legacy nails final berth

Saturday may go down as the longest day in Ladies’ Village Cup history. And that’s despite most of the golfers heading home by 5 p.m. A passing thunderstorm and threat of more prompted officials to halt the singles competition with the final groups having barely made the turn at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club. That triggered a complicated scoring protocol to ensure every team counts an equal number of holes.
