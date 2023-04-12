Long ball powers Dolphins to double

The Division 5 Dolphins proved they were unquestionably the league’s best Tuesday, breaking open a close game for a 10-6 victory over the Jayhawks that completed the double of both the division’s regular season and postseason titles.
“To win the regular season and the tournament is hard to do, to win both of them in the same season,” said Dolphins manager Terry Cole, of the Village of Sanibel.
