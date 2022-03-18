Local youth, children help out community during spring break

When one thinks of spring break, the first things that may come to mind are young people going to the beach and seeing how much they can get away with.
But things are different in and around The Villages, where a number of children and youth are finding time to help their churches and the community this spring break.
New Covenant United Methodist Church’s family minister, Olivia Collins, set up a week of activities for her youth group to participate in during their week away from school. Middle and high school students that are part of Youth Group were encouraged to participate in at least two of the activities this week. That includes Monday’s packing of meals to benefit Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit that coordinates the packages and distribution of food to those in need worldwide.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
