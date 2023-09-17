Local WWII veteran receiving Veteran Service Medal

World War II veteran Alvin Corenblum may be 100 years old, but that doesn’t stop him from continuing to give back — even if it means folding the programs at his own award ceremony.
The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs awarded a Veteran Service Medal to him for his service and volunteerism during a ceremony on Wednesday at Trinity Springs, the senior living community where he lives.
“I’m at a loss of words,” said Corenblum, who served in the U.S. Army.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.