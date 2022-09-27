Local women veterans compete in national golf tournament in Lady Lake

Women veterans recently teed off for the International Women Veterans Golf Association's 46th Ruptured Duck Golf Tournament.
Two Tri-County Women Veterans members, Jan Adams and Sharon Leonard, who are U.S. Navy veterans, were tasked with running this year's tournament from Sept. 12-14 at Harbor Hills Country Club in Lady Lake. The tournament is hosted by local ducks in different cities each year.
"The ducks were fortunate that a community like the veterans is here,” said Adams, of the Village of Osceola Hills. "We had great support and we were able to find an extremely supportive golf course in Harbor Hills Country Club."
