Local women’s guild steps up for kids in need

Chris Berti was planning to get the St. George Women’s Guild to shop for Christmas gifts for the children supported by Haven of Lake and Sumter Counites in Leesburg when she heard that things would have to change this year.
“We were told by Haven House that we could not donate gifts to them this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Village of Monarch Grove resident. “Some Haven House staff members are not able to head to the office due to COVID-19. So I asked what the Women’s Guild could do to help the kids while keeping everyone safe from the virus.”
That answer came from Rebecca Teston, contact manager and assistant executive director of Haven. She recommended that the St. George Women’s Guild provide gift cards to the children and families supported by
Haven House.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.