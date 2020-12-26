Local woman sings theme song for movie

When her original song made it into the soundtrack of the new movie “The Reason,” local musician Niccole Fentress had planned attend the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
Instead, she brought the red carpet to her.
Fentress hosted her own premiere for the movie, featuring a performance of the song “Rest in You” at her home in Oxford.
