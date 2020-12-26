Local villager’s art pieces on display at dealership

Villager Arrachme Uddin added some pops of color to the Plaza Lincoln dealership’s showroom in Leesburg.
Since the beginning of December, the auto dealer has put together an exhibit of some of Uddin’s artwork. Eighteen art pieces from Uddin are on display at Plaza Lincoln for staff and guests to enjoy and also buy. The pieces will be up in the dealership until February.
Uddin, of the Village of Bonita, is a professional artist who has been active in her work for more than 35 years. She has had displays in exhibitions across the world, and she also has some of her work displayed in The Villages area.
Her exhibition at Plaza Lincoln is called “Sourcing Solace.” The concept is for the pieces to represent places that people go to find solace. Some pieces represent water and sky. One piece is an abstract of music, and two others are made to represent the female form to show that sometimes people go to women to find peace, Uddin said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
