Local veterinary services see uptick in visits

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped pet owners from protecting the wellbeing of their furry family members.
A surge in wellness visits compared to this time last year drove an increase in revenue at veterinary offices, according to VetSuccess, which tracks financial data from veterinary clinics.
“I think people are taking comfort in their pets and are also wanting to be sure they are doing the best they can to keep their pets healthy, as they realize how important they are in their daily lives,” said Kelly Vernon, medical director for Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospitals.
