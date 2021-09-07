Local veterans group expands south with Brownwood meetings

Ben Vasquez wants to keep growing the Band of Brothers. To do that, he is training his sights to the southern end of The Villages.
The community-based support group gives veterans who served mainly in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War a way to talk about their experiences serving in the military in a safe environment.
Or they can just hang out and chat about anything else.
To ignite growth, the group recently added Thursday afternoons at City Fire in Brownwood Paddock Square to its weekly gatherings. It also meets Tuesday afternoons at City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
