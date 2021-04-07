Local veteran praises groups for changing his life

Ron Landbeck’s work in the U.S. Air Force left indelible scars on his psyche.
Landbeck served for almost 22 years, including performing rescue missions on downed aircraft. Besides physical injuries sustained on those missions — he said he has had 59 surgeries, 19 on his back alone, and almost all related to his service — he said he developed post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered extended bouts of insomnia.
Even when he could sleep, nightmares and night terrors often plagued him. He recalled frequently waking up standing in the middle of his bed, informed by his wife that he had been screaming and flailing his arms. That emotional torture continued for decades after Landbeck left the military.
More recently, a neighbor who works with Patriot Service Dogs in Belleview recommended he consider a service dog as an aid. He resisted, even though he had raised dogs to work as guide and service canines for a charity in South Florida.
