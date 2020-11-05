Local thrift stores see good business these days

Business is good at local thrift stores.
At retailers like Restoring Hope Thrift Store, the thrift store at the Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties Inc. and Our Mother’s Attic have seen business increase or stay steady during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some stores are seeing more donations as people clean out their homes during the pandemic.
“It’s been good. It’s steady,” said Mike Leahy, manager at Our Mother’s Attic. “We’re open six days a week, and we’re busy just about every day.”
The thrift store located in Wildwood and run by St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church takes donations of household goods such as pots, pans, comforters and bedding. The thrift store doesn’t accept clothing donations.
Regulars are returning, and more people are dropping off donations since the location reopened.
The thrift store closed in March and reopened on Aug. 1. Deliveries and pickups of donations have stopped for the time being.
