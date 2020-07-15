Local thrift stores need more volunteers to keep up with daily demands

Since resuming normal operations, many charitable thrift stores have determined they need more volunteers.
Local charitable thrift stores are looking for people to help with day-to-day operations. Some of these stores include Hospice of Marion County Thrift Stores, Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood and Humane Society of Lake County in Umatilla.
External affairs director for Volunteer Florida, Savannah Kelly, said the work of volunteers benefits the community because of the work they do.
“Volunteers see service as an opportunity to transform our communities,” she said. “Their service ultimately makes our state a better place to live for all.”
