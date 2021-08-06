Local theaters offer innovative programs to engage patrons

Patrons of The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol likely expect the unexpected from the local black box theater, from twists and turns on stage to unique online offerings.
“We are always looking for ways to engage with our audience outside the usual options,” said Whitney Morse, artistic director for The Studio and The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
And that mixture of options is on par with recommendations by the National Endowment for the Arts in its January 2021 report. It revealed that arts organizations that successfully reopened during the pandemic aligned programming with community needs, “whether through indoor or outdoor programming, virtual arts engagement, or a mix of opportunities.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.