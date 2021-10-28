Local store is a one-stop shop for softball, pickleball

Kelli Campbell’s late father loved softball and now she helps others follow their passion for the sport. Campbell, of Oxford, contemplated owning a business when she moved to the area, and about five years ago she became the owner of what is now Softball’s R Game/ Pickleball HQ, a sports store in Southern Trace Plaza that offers equipment for pickleball such as paddles, accessories, bags, shoes and apparel, as well as equipment for softball including the bats, the gloves and the shoes. “It reminds me that was his happy place, playing ball,” she said.
As the owner, Campbell gets to help other people get into sports like her father, she said.
Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ first opened in the area about 10 years ago and focused on selling softball-related merchandise and equipment. When Campbell became the owner, she wanted to add merchandise for pickleball because she saw a need for it.
