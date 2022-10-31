Local schools host events to help make literacy less scary

Schools such as The Villages Charter Elementary School and Wildwood Elementary School are making reading less spooky.
The Villages Charter Elementary School celebrated literacy with Book Character Day Friday and Halloween-themed events. The day aims to inspire students to read, so students in kindergarten through fifth grade dressed up as their favorite book character and brought that book to class and through a parade.
At VCES’s Primary Center, which teaches kindergarten and first grade, more than 400 students gleefully walked with their book in hand.
Leading the way at the parades was VCES principal LeAnne Yerk, who was overjoyed to have students experience this tradition.
“It’s very exciting to have an event to highlight children’s literature and get the kids excited about reading,” Yerk said. “Of course they’re excited about their costume and all, too, but it goes hand-in-hand.”
This was the first year since the pandemic that parents could come to the parades as well.
“It’s extra special to be together to support the kids,” Yerk said. Yerk stressed the importance of literacy and reading in schools.
