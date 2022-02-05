Local schools celebrate black contributions to American history

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.